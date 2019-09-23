Police: Guns and ammunition stolen from New York gun shop

New York State Police say seven guns, and a large amount of ammunition were taken from Bowman’s Gun Shop in Gouverneur.

This happened September 14, shortly after 1am.

Police think two suspects wearing all black with black ski masks are responsible.

Here is a list of the stolen firearms:

Mossberg Model 590, .410,

Charles Dailey Model 301, .410

Tennessee Arms Model 15, .556, black and red in color

New Frontier Model C-9, 9mm

Rugar RPR, .308

C0 2 BB pistol

BB pistol Black powder pistol with a wooden grip

If you know anything call at (518) 873-2750.