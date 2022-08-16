Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

Ludlow, VT — Vermont State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on South Hill Road late Monday night. The incident began around 6:45 pm, when Michael Mills, 35, of Cavendish, called 911 numerous times, making threats and suicidal statements.

Police from the Ludlow Police Department searched for Mills but he was able to elude them. He was later reported to be seen driving erratically through Ludlow, including driving in the parking lot of the police department. Footage from body-worn cameras shows two officers attempting to stop Mills at around 9:30 pm, but he drove away, leading to a pursuit. The pursuit ended when Mills drove off the road and crashed into a tree.

The officers attempted to speak with Mills and calm him down, but Mills did not exit the vehicle. One officer opened the front passenger door and yelled “Gun!” multiple times, prompting the second officer to fire a single round, which hit Mills in the head.

A semiautomatic handgun was recovered from Mill’s vehicle, and while it had not been fired during the encounter, an examination indicates that it might have malfunctioned.

Mills was transported to the Springfield Hospital for initial treatment but was subsequently airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Per policy, the two officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave. Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at (802) 722-4600 or to leave an anonymous tip here.