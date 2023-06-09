Milton, VT – Police have identified the man who died after falling into the Lamoille River earlier this month. Officials say he is 42-year-old Christopher Bouchard of Georgia Vermont.

Emergency services responded to the area around Peterson Dam on the afternoon of June 2nd after reports a person was in the water.

Multiple Milton Fire and Rescue vehicles responded. Bouchard was found dead in the water and removed by the Milton Fire. According to police, Bouchard slipped and fell into the river while fishing.