Plattsburgh, NY — Police have obtained a warrant for a suspect they determined is responsible for the death of Monique Yanulavich, who was found dead in her vehicle. They say 47-year-old Larry M. Hicks Jr., of Tabor City, North Carolina, fled New York State on a 2015 Honda Goldwing Motorcycle.

He was caught on surveillance in South Carolina on July 15, and last seen on July 21, boarding a bus in Corpus Christi, Texas, that was traveling to Brownsville, Texas. Police describe Hicks as a 6’7” male, around 300 pounds, and has black and gray hair, and blue eyes.

New York State Police asks that anyone with information about Hicks or this whereabouts should contact them at 1-800-GIVETIP or at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.