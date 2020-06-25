Police identify two South Burlington men who apparently drowned in Shelburne Bay

South Burlington Police have released the names of two men who apparently drowned in Shelburne Bay near Red Rocks Park on Tuesday.

Authorities expect to resume the search for the body of Todd Anderson, 51, of South Burlington. Police say Anderson was in a group of six people in a small power boat when a juevnile onboard went for swim. When the youth began to struggle, Anderson jumped in with a life jacket to try and help.

But as he attempted to swim back toward the boat, Anderson slipped beneath the water’s surface. A second man, David King, 33, of South Burliongton, entered the water from the boat to help Anderson. King began to struggle, as well, and was pulled from the water unconscious by the crew of a US Coast Guard boat that had arrived.

King was transported to the Burlington Harbor while CPR was administered and was subsequently transported to UVM Medical Center, where he later died. The search for Anderson was suspended Wednesday evening bvecause of high winds in the area. Authorities say it will start again later Thursday or on Friday.

The juvenile and a woman who also entered the water to assist used the life jacket to get to shore safely. A passing wind surfer took control of the boat, with two other juveniles onboard until first responders from South Burlington arrived.