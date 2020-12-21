Police in Newport search for suspect after armed robbery at convenience store

For the second day in a row, a reported armed robbery at a convenience store in the Northeast Kingdom has police looking for a suspect. Investigators in Newport say someone robbed the Cumberland Farms store early Sunday morning.

A white man, standing 5’11” or 6′ tall, is accused of robbing the clerk at gunpoint shortly after 4:00 a.m. Police wrote on social media that he left the building through a side door with an unknown amount of cash.

Surveillance camera photos appear to show him wearing a red face mask, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, brown pants and black gloves. Authorities also wrote that he has a slender build and scraggly brown hair long enough to reach his ears.

Anyone who knows anything else about the incident is being asked to call the Newport Police at (802) 334-6733. Border patrol agents assisted at the scene.

Photo courtesy Newport Police Department

Elsewhere, investigators were still searching on Sunday for whoever robbed the Champlain Farms store in St. Johnsbury at knifepoint on Saturday.