Police: Intoxicated St. Albans woman was almost 4 times over limit at time of crashes

St. Albans Police said a 44-year-old woman who caused numerous vehicle crashes trying to evade officers Wednesday had a blood-alcohol level that was more than three times over the legal limit in Vermont.

Julie Holcomb of St. Albans allegedly fled from an attempted motor vehicle after being involved in one crash and leaving the scene. She then struck a telephone pole, snapped off a fire hydrant and collided with several parked cars before ramming a police cruiser.

One officer suffered minor injuries. Holcomb was checked at the scene but police provided no information about her injuries. A roadside breath test registered a blood alcohol measurement of .311, almost 4 times Vermont’s .08 legal limit for driving.

Holcomb will be charged with several counts of leaving the scene of an accident, attempting to elude police.