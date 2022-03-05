On Thursday afternoon, Vermont State Police were notified of a vehicle parked in the median of Interstate-89 in Colchester. The sole occupant of the car, a male, was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. Investigations determined that the victim had died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

VSP is continuing its investigation but the incident is not considered criminal in nature. One lane of I-89 southbound was closed for approximately 45 minutes while VSP responded to this incident.