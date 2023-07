Fairfax, VT – Police in Saint Albans are investigating after someone robbed the Dollar General in Fairfax. Shortly before 5:45 PM Tuesday, a man entered the store, showed the clerk a gun, and demanded they hand over cash from the register.

The man got away with an unknown amount of cash. The suspect is believed to be a white male, about 5 feet and 8 inches tall and 140 lbs. He was last seen driving a white utility truck with a ladder rack. Anyone with information should call Saint Albans Police.