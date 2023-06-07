Milton, VT – Classes will resume on Thursday after a bomb threat triggered an evacuation of Milton’s Middle and Elementary Schools Wednesday. The school’s administration first learned of a written statement in a school bathroom saying there was a bomb inside the building Wednesday afternoon. About 10 to 15 minutes after the writing was found, both the Town’s Police and Fire departments arrived at the school. Students and staff were evacuated from the building and dismissed after they were all accounted for. Milton police say after a search of the building, no suspicious devices were found. Police say an investigation is ongoing.