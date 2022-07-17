On Saturday night, a head-on collision on Route 289 in The town of Essex left multiple individuals and a dog injured. Investigations reveal that Jean Duga (34) of Underhill was driving a 2011 Hyundai Tucson with two dogs in his car, when he crossed into oncoming traffic.

Duga crashed into a 2014 Subaru Outback driven by Kevin Uhl (40) of Traverse City, Michigan, who was traveling with his family. Duga was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center Emergency Department and is in critical condition. One of the dogs sustained an injury and was taken to the Bevs Animal Hospital for treatment. The other dog was released to a family member.

Uhl and his family were also transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center Emergency Room for for injuries that ranged from minor to major.

Police say that speed and impairment may have been factor in the crash but investigations are still ongoing. Essex Police ask that anyone who may have seen the crash or the events leading up to it to contact them.