Burlington, VT — The Burlington Police Department has announced that a 32-year-old male was shot killed in City Hall Park at around 12:42 am on Sunday. Police say the attack appeared targeted and the victim was shot in the head.

Burlington Police received assistance from Vermont State Police, UVM Police and the South South Burlington Police Department. Investigations are in the preliminary stages and the suspect has not yet been identified.

This is the 23rd gunfire incident and the third homicide in Burlington this year.