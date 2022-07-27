Isle La Motte, VT — Police have recently responded to theft, vandalism, and even fires in Isle La Motte, and the common target is pride flags. One resident says this is the fourth time she’s had to replace her flag.

“This flag is a symbol of allyship and solidarity of pride and about being proud to be who you are,” said Mary Catherine Graziano.

The police are investigating nine related incidents in just the last three weeks and say that there is a possibility that it can be a hate crime. The most recent case was this past Saturday when someone burned a flag. Graziano says she is upset to see these types of activities in the Isle La Motte neighborhoods.

“It’s a violation of the first amendment rights and basic American freedoms,” said Graziano. “We should be able to put whatever we want on our private property without anyone interfering with it. This town is so welcoming and caring” and so connected so to have one or two people doing this to scare folks and make them feel about who they are. That’s not who we are. It tells people in our community that they’re not welcomed and not safe.”

After her flag was taken down, other neighbors put up flags in solidarity but soon, all of their flags were stolen. Graziano says people and hate will never deter her from hanging flags. “We’re not scared and afraid. They’re a minority in the community. We’ll just put more flags up. We’re gonna keep putting up flags until the person gets caught or gets tired of violating first amendment rights.”

The Grand Isle Sheriff and Vermont State Police say they are working closely during this investigation.

The Pride Center of Vermont released a statement saying: “These incidents are not new in Vermont, yet they are on the rise. At Pride Center of Vermont, we are increasingly concerned about the safety of our LGBTQ+ community members and the brazen acts of hate that are becoming more and more visible. This violence is unacceptable, yet it persists in this current cultural climate where human rights are being debated on a national stage.”