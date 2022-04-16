Vermont State Police are searching for a woman from Enosburgh who’s apparently been missing for nearly a week.

Makayla Harrness, 21, has not been seen since last Sunday, April 10, according to an email from investigators. She was reported missing shortly after 11:30 Saturday morning.

There was no indication Saturday night of where the last reported sighting of her took place. Authorities also didn’t have a description available of either her height or the clothing she was wearing at the time.

If you know anything about where she might be, there are two things you can do. You can call the St. Albans barracks at (802) 524-5993, or you can submit an anonymous tip online by clicking here.