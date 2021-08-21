Police investigate reported shots fired near Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace

The Burlington Police want to know who was involved in a shots-fired incident downtown early Saturday morning.

Acting Chief Jon Murad wrote in an email that it happened a little after 2:30 a.m. on Main Street, near the southern end of the Church Street Marketplace. A man is believed to have fired several shots from a gun that had a flashlight attachment on it, racked the weapon’s slide as if to re-load and then pointed the gun at three bystanders.

The trio ran away, and the unknown suspect apparently left the scene in a car with at least two people inside besides himself. There are no reports of injuries. The chief also noted that before any of this happened, the unknown man is also believed to have randomly pointed the gun at several other people in the area.

Murad is asking anyone with more information about what happened to call BPD Detective Chenette at (802) 658-2704. The chief added that this is Burlington’s 11th gunfire incident of the year. The last three have all taken place downtown in the overnight hours of Saturday mornings. The Queen City had 12 gunfire incidents last year, while from 2012 to 2019, the yearly average was two.