Police investigate string of suspicious fires in Johnson

Police are investigating a series of several fires in Lamoille County that they’re referring to as suspicious in nature.

According to the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department, those fires were in the town of Johnson in the vicinity of Railroad Street. They apparently burned during an extended period of time. However, it wasn’t clear Sunday night just how long that time period was or exactly how may fires there were.

There’s a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and a conviction. Several concerned Johnson residents have joined police in pooling that money together.

If you know anything, deputies are asking you to call the Sheriff’s Department in Hyde Park at (802) 888-3502.