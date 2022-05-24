Springfield, VT — Vermont State Police and the Springfield Police Department are investigating two shooting incidents in Springfield, one on Saturday and the other on Monday. On Saturday, VSP were notified by the emergency department of the Springfield Hospital that 38-year-old Patrick Mullinnex of Springfield, had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his right hand at around 1:16 am. He was treated and discharged around 2:50 am. Police believe this is an isolated incident that occurred in Springfield.

On Monday, VSP Westminster Barracks responded to the report of a shooting at around 10 pm in the area of 11 Union Street. The area was secured and troopers conducted interviews.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the incidents are asked to contact Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or to submit a tip anonymously here.