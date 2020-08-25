Police investigate Vermont man’s death following unknown injury

Vermont State Police want to know how a Guilford man ended up in a comatose state for nearly two weeks, prior to his death this month.

Troopers think Robert S. “Zach” Phelps III, 43, was injured in late July.

A family member called them on August 2, saying Phelps was in critical condition and in a coma at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. He died August 15.

The Vermont State Police is working with investigators in New Hampshire. They do not think there is a threat to the general public.

If you know anything, call (802) 722-4600.