Vermont State Police are trying to learn more about what they say was a series of threatening phone calls to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

An unknown woman reportedly made more than a dozen violent threats against department employees Thursday and Friday by phone. There was no additional information available Saturday night. Investigators are asking anyone who might be able to offer any leads to call the VSP St. Albans barracks at (802) 524-5993.

The Vermont Criminal Justice Council revoked Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore’s law enforcement certification the day before the threats began. However, there’s no indication of the threats being in any way related to that.