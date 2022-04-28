Waterbury, VT — The Vermont Department of Corrections has reported the death of an incarcerated individual at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield on Thursday. 35-year-old Matthew Castellini of White River Junction was found unresponsive at 6:00 am. Life-saving efforts were made but Castellini was pronounced deceased at the facility.

The official cause of death is to be determined by the Vermont State Medical Examiner, but the cause is suspected to be suicide. Castellini had been lodged at the SSCF in December 2021 on a violation of probation charge and faced new unadjudicated charges.