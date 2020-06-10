Police investigating hate crime after ‘BLM’ sign vandalized in South Burlington

After a school sponsored event held on Tuesday afternoon, similar to the one held on Wednesday, police say signs made by students and staff at Frederick Tuttle Middle School were vandalized over night. Police are investigating the incident, calling it a hate crime.

Officials have found that the person appeared to arrive on the school campus in a Toyota Prius and was alone.This led to a protest in front of South Burlington High School Wednesday afternoon.

“Its just surprising, you know, we’ve got a lot of wonderful people in this community, the vast, vast majority. But you know, you’ve got people that still try and intimidate and still don’t support everybody, that’s just not right. And we need to speak out and that’s what everyone is doing here today it’s great to see,” says Al Margulius, a parent who’s children attend the South Burlington High School as well as the Fredrick Tuttle Middle School.

The sign was cut to remove the statement ‘Black Lives Matter’, and the associated logo from it.

South Burlington Police Chief, Shawn Burke condemns the act and says the department is taking this incident very seriously. “This particular crime is a harsh reminder of where racism lives, and that’s here and everywhere. And its important that the public know the Police Department here in South Burlington is taking this crime very seriously, bringing all the resources possible to bear upon it.”

David Young, Superintendent of the South Burlington School District, says these acts are unacceptable and do not represent the community of South Burlington. “Hate has no place in this district. Our vision is where a community of love and justice flourish so that racism, hatred and bigotry cannot exist.”

Police are asking that anyone with information call the South Burlington Police Department at (802) 846-4111.