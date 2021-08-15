Police investigating reported shots-fired incident in Coventry

Vermont State Police are trying to find potential witnesses to a reported shots-fired incident in Coventry.

Troopers wrote that it happened at the intersection of Route 5 and Route 14. They got a call shortly after 9:00 p.m. that gunshots were being fired near Martha’s Diner. There are no reports of any injuries.

Investigators gathered evidence at the scene. However, they don’t yet know the names of the person, or people, involved.

If you know what happened, troopers are asking you to call the VSP Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881.