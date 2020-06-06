Man needed surgery after police say he was shot in Swanton

A Swanton man was rushed to the hospital Friday afternoon for surgery after police say he was shot by another man in the chest and stomach.

According to police the two men, one 22 year old and one 31 year old, were arguing on Second Street near Greenwhich Street around 3 pm.

They say the argument escalated and the 22 year old pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds at the 31 year old.

Name have not been released by police at this point but they did take the younger man into custody.

Police say a bystander and surveillance camera caught the incident on film and they will be reviewing the footage as part of their investigation.