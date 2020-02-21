Police investigating suspicious death in Ludlow

Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a 49-year-old woman in Ludlow that they are calling suspicious.

Troopers say a friend of the victim called Ludlow Police on Thursday shortly before 8 p.m. and told them the woman was dead at a home she was believed to be house sitting on North Hill Cross Road.

Police say the 4 woman was last heard from on Wednesday morning. While police say it’s suspicious, they say there is no threat to public safety.

An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death and Vermont State Police have been brought in to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to give Vermont State Police in Westminster a call at (802) 722-4600