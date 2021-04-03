Police investigating suspicious death of 19-year-old man in Rutland

The Rutland City Police Department is busy investigating what they say is the suspicious death of a teenager. His name wasn’t yet available Saturday night, but investigators wrote in an email that he was a 19-year-old man.

His body was found inside a room at the Quality Inn on South Main Street shortly after 6:30 Saturday morning. There will be an autopsy at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington, but it wasn’t clear when that might take place.

Vermont State Police from the Rutland barracks are helping investigate the matter. If you have any information, you can call the Rutland City P.D. at (802) 773-1816. You can also call the VSP Rutland barracks at (802) 773-9101, or you can submit a tip to state police online by clicking here.