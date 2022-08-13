Burlington, VT — Police are investigating two separate shootings in Burlington on Saturday. The first occurred around 1:28 am on Main Street between Church Street and St. Paul Street. Two male victims were shot and transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Police did a sweep of the surrounding area but were unable to locate any suspects.

The second shooting took place in the Old North End on Manhattan Drive at 3 pm. The shooting involved an officer from the Burlington Police Department. One male was shot and is undergoing treatment at the University of Vermont Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Vermont State Police have began an investigation, which is standard practice for any officer-involved shooting.

There have now been 21 gunfire incidents in Burlington this year.

This is a developing story.