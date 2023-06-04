Vermont State Police want to hear from anyone who might know more about the death of a woman in Addison County.

Troopers found the body of an unnamed 74-year-old woman in the town of Leicester Saturday night. No estimate of when she died is available, but she was found shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Delorm Road near the entrance to a sand quarry.

The woman’s death is not considered suspicious. However, there will be an autopsy at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington and troopers are investigating what happened to her.

Investigators are asking anyone with a potential lead to call the VSP New Haven barracks at (802) 388-4919.