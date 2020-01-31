Live Now
Impeachment: GOP expected to block witnesses, move quickly to acquit

Police: Irasburg couple set fire that destroyed house

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
firefighter inf ront of fire_1450094977352.jpg

A Vermont couple is facing arson and other charges after police say they started a fire that destroyed their Irasburg home.

Irasburg firefighters department was called to a home on Nov. 16 and found the structure engulfed in flames. The fire was originally reported to have started when a cigarette fell onto paper towels, but investigators determined the fire was set by the homeowners, 55-year-old Teresa Guay and her 59-year-old husband Roger Guay, of Brownington.

The Guays are scheduled to appear in court in February.  The Guays did not immediately respond to a message left on their home phone.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog