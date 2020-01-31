Police: Irasburg couple set fire that destroyed house

A Vermont couple is facing arson and other charges after police say they started a fire that destroyed their Irasburg home.

Irasburg firefighters department was called to a home on Nov. 16 and found the structure engulfed in flames. The fire was originally reported to have started when a cigarette fell onto paper towels, but investigators determined the fire was set by the homeowners, 55-year-old Teresa Guay and her 59-year-old husband Roger Guay, of Brownington.

The Guays are scheduled to appear in court in February. The Guays did not immediately respond to a message left on their home phone.

