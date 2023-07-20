East Corinth, VT – Vermont State Police are investigating two thefts from the ‘Beetlejuice 2’ movie set in East Corinth.

The first incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, July 14, when movie security personnel alerted the state police about a large lamppost adorned with a unique pumpkin decoration being stolen.

Police say the perpetrator drove off at high speed after loading the lamppost onto an older model GMC pickup truck with an unknown license plate.

In a separate incident, movie officials discovered an approximately 150-pound abstract art statue missing from the vicinity of the cemetery. The theft is suspected to have taken place between 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, and 11 a.m. on Monday, July 17.

Authorities urge anyone with information on these thefts to contact the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury.