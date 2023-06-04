Vermont State Police are looking into what they’re calling a disturbance in Leicester that left one man dead and another man injured Sunday night.

Very little information was available as of this writing. The incident took place just before 10:00 p.m. somewhere on Route 7; there was no word from police about the exact location. The injured man was taken to a hospital, but there was no indication of his condition.

No one is in custody. Troopers are searching for a black Nissan sedan that was reportedly spotted leaving the area. The Middlebury Police and the Brandon Police are assisting the investigation, and VSP’s Crime Scene Search Team will report to the scene Monday morning.

