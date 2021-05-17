Police look for links in string of armed robberies in Northeast Kingdom

Vermont State Police are investigating a series of armed robberies across the Northeast Kingdom since late last year, including two bank heists.

Vermont State Police said the victims included the Subway and Family Dollar in Orleans. the TD Bank in Barton and the North Country Federal Credit Union in Orleans.





Police said detectives are working to determine whether any of the five cases are connected. They have occurred monthly since Dec 1, when police said a white man in a black full-face mask showed a weapon and robbed the Family Dollar in Orleans of undetermined amount of money.

The last reported robbery was in April. Police say a thin white man dressed in dark clothing showed a gun and robbed the North Country Federal Credit Union. The man left the scene on foot, stole a bicycle and was subsequently picked up in a car. Police described him as a white male, about 5’5” to 5’6” with a slender build.

Police say the TD Bank in Barton was also robbed.

Police have released several images and are asking that anyone with information about any of these robberies or who was in the area around the time they occur contact the VSP Derby Barracks.

This story will be updated.