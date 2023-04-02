Authorities are looking for potential witnesses to a crash in Newport that left a man at North Country Hospital with severe, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Clifford Winsted, 42, of Newport Center was driving south on Route 100 shortly before 5:30 Friday evening. He missed a curve near the intersection with Route 105 and his sport utility vehicle struck a tree. Vermont State Police say alcohol use may have been a factor, but they’re still investigating that possibility.

Troopers are asking anyone who was nearby at the time and may have seen the crash to call the VSP Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881.