Vermont State Police are busy investigating what they say is a suspicious death in the Northeast Kingdom.

It took place in the Town of Newport shortly before 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Troopers got a call reporting that a man had been shot inside a home on Farrar Road; they say they found a man dead when they arrived. His name has not been released. There will be an autopsy in Burlington at the Vermont Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

No one was in custody late Saturday night, but VSP says the incident appears to be isolated with no ongoing threat to public safety. Authorities are asking anyone who has additional information to either call the Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881 or submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.