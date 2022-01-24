The Brandon, Bristol, and Vergennes Police Department are searching for two unidentified male burglary suspects that are believed to be linked to three pharmacy burglaries.

On Monday, January 17, two male suspects tried to break into the Walgreens on 1 Union Street in Brandon, VT at around 11:40 pm. They were unsuccessful in their attempt and left before police arrived on the scene.

Early morning on Thursday, January 20 at around 3:00 am, two male suspects tried to break into the Walgreens on 1 Prince Lane in Briston, VT, but were unsuccessful and fled the scene.

A couple hours later at 5:00 am, two male suspects broke into the Kinney Drug Store at 115 Monkton Road in Vergennes and stole regulated drugs before police arrived.





Anyone with information about the incidents or can help identify the suspects are asked to contact: