Police looking for alleged Swanton kidnapping suspect

Vermont State Police say they are looking for a Swanton man who allegedly held a woman against her will for more than a month.

They say a witness saw Kevin Daskalides, 31, dragging a victim back into his house on Thursday around 3:15 p.m.

According to police Daskalides; victim was held for over a month and repeated assaulted during that time, she is now being treated for various injuries.

They say Daskalides could face kidnapping, reckless endangerment charges and more.

Daskalides is allegedly avoiding being arrested currently and anyone with information on his location is asked to call the St. Albans police barracks at (802) 524-5993.