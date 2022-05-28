Vermont State Police are asking for help finding a man who disappeared from a rehab facility in Bradford on Tuesday afternoon.

Jeffrey Champagne, 44, was reported missing Friday night. He’s 5’8″ and weighs about 140 pounds. Authorities say Champagne is homeless but has ties to Franklin County. Troopers don’t know what direction he went in when he left the rehab facility, and he doesn’t have a phone with him.

If you know where Champagne might be, call the VSP St. Johnsbury barracks at (802) 748-3111.