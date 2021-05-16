Police looking for witnesses to deadly motorcycle crash on I-89 in Richmond

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Motorcycle Crash (GEN)_2326863842983563210

Traffic has been flowing normally on Interstate 89 North in Richmond throughout the day on Sunday after a deadly motorcycle crash.

The crash happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday about three miles south of Exit 11, which is the Richmond exit. Vermont State Police wrote that the victim — Joseph Jerome, 47, of Williston — died at the scene before they could get there.

Traffic on the interstate was reduced to one lane near the scene for about three hours following the crash. Troopers don’t know yet what may have led up to it, so they’re asking you to call the VSP Williston barracks at (802) 878-7111 if you saw anything.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog