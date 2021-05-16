Police looking for witnesses to deadly motorcycle crash on I-89 in Richmond

Traffic has been flowing normally on Interstate 89 North in Richmond throughout the day on Sunday after a deadly motorcycle crash.

The crash happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday about three miles south of Exit 11, which is the Richmond exit. Vermont State Police wrote that the victim — Joseph Jerome, 47, of Williston — died at the scene before they could get there.

Traffic on the interstate was reduced to one lane near the scene for about three hours following the crash. Troopers don’t know yet what may have led up to it, so they’re asking you to call the VSP Williston barracks at (802) 878-7111 if you saw anything.