The Hartford Police Department, the Vermont State Police and other agencies are working together to investigate hoax bomb threats against seven different locations in White River Junction and West Lebanon, New Hampshire.

The seven threatened locations are the Barrette Center for the Arts and Planned Parenthood in White River Junction, the Target store in West Lebanon and four private homes. The threats were sent via email Saturday afternoon and evening, with the first threat sent shortly before 1:00 p.m.

Investigators say the emails cited bombs in place at the affected locations that would be detonated shortly. Police searched all seven locations and did not find explosives, or any other active threats, at any of them.

VSP adds that the threats were sent to some of the targeted locations and to members of the news media. The newsroom at ABC 22 and Fox 44 was not among the news media recipients.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call either the Hartford Police at (802) 295-9425 or the VSP Royalton barracks at (802) 234-9933. You can also send an anonymous tip by clicking here.