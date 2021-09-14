Police make arrest in Vermont attempted murder investigation

Vermont State Police say they have arrested a man accused of attempted homicide following an assault in Barnet.

Police say several people went inside a home and severely hurt a man using a weapon last week. Later the same day officers say the same people did something similar in St. Johnsbury village.

On Monday, investigators watched a car and an apartment believed to be used by the suspects. After a pursuit, they arrested Jashawn “Rico” Hunter, 33, of Hartford, Connecticut.

Hunter is due in court on charges including attempted second-degree homicide, kidnapping, and assault and robbery Tuesday, September 14th.

Vincent Schwab, 38, of St. Johnsbury, and Kyle Goodell, 23, of Barnet, were also arrested.

Schwab is charged with drug possession. Goodell is charged with accessory/aiding in the commission of a felony.

More charges are pending and more suspects are expected to be arrested.