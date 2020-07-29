Police: Man accused of kidnapping in trouble again

A Franklin, Vt. man accused in May of holding a woman against her will for more than a month and repeatedly assaulting her, is in trouble again.

Vermont State Police told us Tuesday, Kevin Daskalides, 32, is charged with first degree aggravated domestic assault and violating conditions of his release.

Police say he threatened people with a knife early Tuesday morning, and grabbed an individual by the throat. A judge previously ordered him not to use a deadly weapon.

In May, Daskalides turned himself in one day after a witness reported a man was seen dragging a woman back into a residence. He was charged at the time with kidnapping and Reckless Endangerment, among others.

Daskalides is now being held without bail.