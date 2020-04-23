Police: Man arrested after firing shots inside Burlington convenience store

BURLINGTON, Vt. – No one was hurt, when police say a man fired shots inside and outside Champlain Farms on Main Street in Burlington Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they responded to a silent panic alarm, just before 4 p.m.

A victim inside the convenience store told officers the man, later identified as Jahi D. Bennett-Gooden, pointed the gun directly at them. The individual said when they heard the shots they expected to be killed.

Jahi D. Bennett-Gooden

A magazine was found during a search of the area, and shell casings were recovered inside.

An officer who was in the area at the time of the alarm, saw the 23-year old suspect walking away from Champlain Farms, as he fired the shots. He was arrested shortly after.

Burlington Police say Bennett-Gooden has had several run-ins with law enforcement involving a gun over the past five days.

Bennett-Gooden is being held without bail, he is due to be arraigned on Thursday morning.