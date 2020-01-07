Police: Man assaulted officer after incident at City Market in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. – A man with a lengthy criminal background was arrested Monday after police say he assaulted staff at City Market in Burlington and spit at an officer.

Justin Reynolds, 32, is facing a laundry list of charges, and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

Police say they arrested Reynolds at the Downtown Transit Center, after he tried to take off.  Police say it wasn’t easy.  Reynolds is accused of kicking one officer in the head and spitting in his face.  In October, police say he bit an officer’s leg, breaking skin during a separate encounter.

Reynolds is being held for assault, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and violating conditions.

The injured officer was treated and released from the emergency department.  It appears the victim at City Market was not hurt.

