BRANDON, Vt. – A Brandon, Vermont man has a court date, after 120 farm and domestic animals were seized and removed from his Kimball Avenue property.

A search warrant was executed Friday with the help of multiple agencies.

William H. Hegarty, 54, is due in Rutland Superior County Superior Court on Tuesday. He will face two charges of animal cruelty.

Police say additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.