Police: Man escapes from bathroom window while awaiting arraignment

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. – Lyndonville Police say a man in custody escaped from a window at the Caledonia County Courthouse after he was allowed to use the bathroom.

While there have been sightings, Chief Jack Harris says Travis Johnson, 33, is still missing.

Chief Harris says Johnson was arrested Friday on outstanding warrants. After he was taken to the courthouse in St. Johnsbury to be arraigned, Johnson asked to use the restroom. Police say he was able to open a window and take off.

LOCAL 22 & LOCAL 44 was told several sightings were reported in St. Johnsbury. The Caledonia County Sheriff’s Office is also involved.

If you know where Johnson is, call police at (802) 626-1271.