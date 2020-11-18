Police: Man facing attempted murder, after assault with baseball bat

Claremont, N.H. – A 27-year-old man is facing a laundry list of charges including attempted murder, after police in New Hampshire say he assaulted a woman with a baseball bat.

Claremont Police were dispatched to Factory Street Monday morning, after they got calls about an assault. When police arrived they found a woman bleeding from her head, and a man holding a baseball bat.

The female was treated, and later taken to Valley Regional Hospital for her injuries.

Brad Young is also facing several assault charges. He was arraigned in Sullivan County Superior Court on Tuesday, he is being held without bail.

Police want to talk to anyone with more information, call (603) 542-7010.