Police: Man shot multiple times in Underhill; suspect being sought

Vermont State Police are on the hunt for a Fairfax man they say shot another man multiple times in Underhill early Wednesday, then fled the scene on foot.

Police are asking the public to stay alert while they attempt to locate the suspect, identified as Evan Labonte, 24, of Fairfax. LaBonte allegedly shot a 29-year-old man multiple times in a vehicle outside a home at 50 Meadow Lane at about 7:30 a.m.

The victim has been transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment. The identity of the victim, whose condition is unknown, is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Police said Labonte fled the scene on foot. It is unclear in what direction he went or whether he had access to a vehicle. Members of the public should avoid Meadow Lane in Underhill while the investigation is underway.

Labonte is described as a slim white man, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red sweater and low-hanging jeans.

Police say Labonte might still be armed with the handgun used in the shooting and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Labonte should immediately call 911 or the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111.

The investigation into the shooting is in its earliest stages. Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, members of the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division are responding the incident.