Police: Memorial weathervane stolen from Essex Elementary School

ESSEX, Vt. – Police say a weathervane that was part of a memorial to a slain teacher, was stolen from Essex Elementary School.

Someone discovered a large copper turtle from the top of the gazebo behind the school, was missing. Police were called to the school at Bixby Hill Road Sunday, for the complaint.

It was part of a memorial dedicated to Alicia Shanks, who was killed in a shooting at the school in 2006. Police say it adds “great sentimental value to the family and staff at the school.”

Police say there were no tracks in the snow, so they think the fixture may have taken within the past few days.

If you have any information, call (802) 878-8331.