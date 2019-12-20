Police: Minnesota man tried to lure toddler into car outside Plattsburgh event

A Minnesota man is in custody after police say he tried to lure a 4-year-old into a parked car outside Crete Center in Plattsburgh.

John Bakken Froom, 54, of Brooklyn Park, MN, was arrested Dec. 12 at a local motel. Plattsburgh police say he tried to lure the child into the car during a Dec. 9 sporting event. Froom was jailed in lieu of $10,000 bail. He is due in court Jan. 2, 2010.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have come in contact with Froom or who remember seeing the vehicle pictured between Sept. 3 and Dec. 12 to call Plattsburgh Police at (518)563-3411.