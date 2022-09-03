A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

St. Albans, VT — Vermont State Police have made an arrest in connection to the fatal motor vehicle crash that took place in Highgate on August 9. On August 9, a vehicle traveling on Route 78 left the road and overturned, and the driver, 17-year-old Kyle Benway of Swanton passed away from his injuries at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Police have determined that Benway had consumed alcohol the evening of the crash and that Amie Baker, 43, of Swanton, had supplied him with the beverages.

Baker was arrested without incident on a charge of Furnishing Alcohol to Minor/Death Resulting, and has been issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on September 27.