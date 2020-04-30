Police name individual involved in Royalton shooting

ROYALTON, Vt. – Vermont State Police have identified the person they say shot an Arizona man in Royalton, on April 15.

Police say Jason Farina, 47, shot Nicholas Schultz, 23, in the leg. Schultz went to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, where he was released the day after the shooting.

Farina lives at the home on Happy Hollow Road, where police say the shooting occurred.

Police are not saying whether Farina was arrested, but rather the case will be handed over to the Windsor County State’s Attorney’s office.